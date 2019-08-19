KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a bank was robbed on West Main Street near Northampton Road Monday.

Witnesses told police that a woman around the age of 40 entered the bank wearing a surgical style mask and gloves. She approached staff and requested that money be placed in a bag.

Police said she did not imply or show a weapon.

Investigators are asking the public to help identify the woman who they believe is responsible for several bank robberies in the area. They said at this time, no security footage is available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8139, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

