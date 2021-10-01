Police working to identify 5th suspect in August T-Mobile robbery

A reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the fifth suspect in a T-Mobile store robbery that occurred in August.

The suspect is believed to be from Grand Rapids. Four suspects have already been arrested and charged in the case.

Police say the initial incident happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the T-Mobile store at 604 N. Beacon Boulevard.

Witnesses reported seeing five males, ranging from 16 to 21 years old, enter the store wearing hoods and masks. One suspect was reported to have had a handgun. The suspects fled the scene with cell phones and tablets.

Police say four suspects were arrested Thursday, Aug. 19 and are now being held on robbery and weapons charges. Firearms and other evidence were recovered by police.

“Witnesses said a gun was placed to the temple of a victim and pointed at several other customers who were robbed of their personal belongings," said Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke. "The gunman also forced employees and customers to sit on the floor at gunpoint. The great work of all involved Officers and Detectives took these individuals off the street and has made the West Michigan Region safer for everyone.”

Anyone with information on the fifth suspect is asked to contact the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT (745368).

Tips can be submitted anonymously. A reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

