ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County police say a young boy shouted there was a shooter at the Ballston Quarter movie theater Saturday night causing a false panic.

The unknown boy walked into a theater during the showing of "IT Chapter Two" and shouted there was a shooter, police said Sunday. People inside the theater began running away and police were called to the scene.

Initially the Office of Emergency Management said they were responding to a possible shooting at the mall's movie theater. The alert location was listed at 4238 Wilson Boluevard.

Police say no victims or signs of a shooter were found. The theater was put under a shelter in place while officers searched the area.

One person was injured trying to self-evacuated the building, according to police. They were treated at a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who left their personal belongings during the evacuation can now claim their items. If you left items at the food court inside the mall you can call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222 to get them back.

Police say they plan to continue their investigation. Anyone with information on this incident should call Arlington County police at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

