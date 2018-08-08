MUSKEGON, Mich. - A familiar name in Newaygo County republican politics will appear on the November ballot for Michigan’s 34th state Senate district.

Voters selected former state Rep. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, who will face Democrat Poppy Sias-Hernandez, a political newcomer, for the state Senate seat.

The Senate district includes Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties. The candidates are running for the position currently held by Republican Sen. Geoff Hansen of Hart. Hansen cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

Sias-Hernandez, former administrative assistant with Muskegon Public Schools, defeated former state Rep. Collene Lamonte, D-Montague, in Tuesday’s primary.

Bumstead won a narrow victory over state Rep. Holly Hughes, R-Montague. Hughes was re-elected in 2016 to serve her third term as state representative. It was her last term in the state House because of term limits.

