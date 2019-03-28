GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Air Force One is set to land at Ford International Airport before President Donald Trump's rally in Grand Rapids.

The 45th and current president of the United States is expected to land around 6 p.m. Thursday night.

President Trump is set to speak at a Make America Great Again Rally at Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. It is free to public but you will need a ticket to get in.

Police Officers from Grand Rapids and Wyoming, along with Kent County Sheriff's Deputies and Michigan State Troopers will be in place to direct traffic downtown while the rally is being held.

The president took off earlier this afternoon from a United States military base in Maryland. He is expected to travel to Florida later tonight after the rally.

