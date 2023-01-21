Algoma Twp. Board votes to approve ballot measure on separation from KDL

The ballot measure will ask Algoma Township voters whether the locality should separate from the Kent District Library system to form their own.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — At a special meeting on Jan. 19, the Algoma Township Board voted to add a ballot proposal to its May election ballot, asking voters whether they would like to end its involvement with Kent District Library (KDL) in favor of a more local library system.

Algoma Township Supervisor Kevin Green told reporters after the meeting that the vote was about both saving costs and giving voters a choice.

"My board members voted to say, 'Do we want to try and do it ourselves as a community or do we want to withdraw from the KDL,'" Green said. "So, we're going to leave that up to the residents as well."

Public comment was also a large part of the meeting, with seats filled and commenters having to stand in groups outside the room. Public comments expressed both support and opposition to the proposed change.

Some residents were concerned with what they saw as a rushed process with a lack of transparency, saying they were left wondering what it would cost the community for a new system.

"Why all the secrecy regarding libraries and policing?" one commenter asked the Board.

Others were concerned that they were having to pay for services that not all residents use and that funds given to KDL each year could be used for other investments like increased police funding.

"KDL costs a fortune and we've got to get rid of it," another commenter said.

The Board's final vote was six to one in favor of approving the ballot proposal. That proposal, alongside a proposed millage for policing services funds, will be added to the ballots of Algoma Township voters in its May election.

