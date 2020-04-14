U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (I-Grand Rapids) hinted at a run for the White House on Monday night after President Donald Trump said he has "total" authority over lifting stay at home restrictions put into place by state governments.

The newly independent congressman tweeted a quote from a White House coronavirus briefing, in which Trump claimed, "When somebody's the President of the United States, the authority is total, and that's the way it's got to be."

Amash then quote-tweeted himself several minutes later, adding "Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option." To which, Hannah Cox, a conservative activist, said "Please let it be you."

"Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week," Amash replied, indicating his consideration for running as a third-party candidate.

The point of contention for Amash is the Constitutional separation of powers between federal and state government. During the coronavirus pandemic, states have acted independently to enact sweeping measures to contain the spread of the virus under a state of emergency declaration. While the federal government acts as a support system, providing supplies and funding in the fight against COVID-19, it is not the ultimate authority over the states.

"Putting one government in charge of everything does not strengthen our system; it weakens our system and makes everyone more vulnerable to serious errors," said Amash, who is known for his libertarian values and strict constitutional principles.

This is hardly the first time the five-term congressman has suggested he's eyeing the presidency. After Amash left the Republican party on July 4, 2019, he was asked repeatedly if he was planning to run. His answer remained the same: "I haven't ruled anything out."

Amash has been in the national spotlight for about a year, as his criticisms of Trump intensified following the completion of the Mueller report. He was the first Republican to call for an impeachment investigation, and shortly after that he left the party.

As the sole independent in the House of Representatives, Amash voted to impeach the president in December.

During the pandemic, Amash has been vocal about ensuring Americans get fast, direct payments from the federal government to help them navigate the crippled economy. He also criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order for going too far and having "unintended consequences."

For now, Amash is still seeking a sixth term in Congress to represent Michigan's 3rd district. After leaving the GOP, a crowd of challengers cropped up to fight for the seat. Some of the Republicans vying for the ticket include Peter Meijer, a veteran and member of the Meijer family, State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, Sand Lake Village President Tom Leonard and attorney Emily Rafi. The leading Democrat in the race is Hillary Scholten, who served in the Justice Department during President Barack Obama's administration.

