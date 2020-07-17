Justin Amash not seeking reelection for congressional seat

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash confirmed Thursday evening that he was not seeking reelection to Congress.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Rep. Justin Amash (L) confirmed Thursday night that he was not seeking reelection to his congressional seat in a tweet.

"I love representing our community in Congress. I always will. This is my choice, but I’m still going to miss it," he wrote. "Thank you for your trust."

Amash's campaign raised $24,000 for the quarter that ended June 30, with $606,512 cash on hand. Previously he raised over $1.1 million toward reelection before suspending the campaign in February.

Michigan's 3rd Congressional District has been represented by Amash since 2011. He split from the Republican Party a year ago and became an independent.

He signed up with the Libertarian Party in April before launching an exploratory bid to run for president. About a month later, he determined "circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success," Amash ended his potential candidacy for president.

There are five Republicans vying for Amash's seat and will all appear in the Aug. 4 primary to determine the GOP's next nominee. Democrat Hillary Scholten is running unopposed in her primary bid for the seat.

The 3rd Congressional District includes the Grand Rapids region, Ionia, Barry and Calhoun counties.

