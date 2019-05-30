GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan lawmaker is once again making national headlines.

"If we had had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so.....charging the President with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider," says Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Those words from Special Counsel Robert Mueller caused West Michigan Congressman Justin Amash to tweet, "The ball is in our court, Congress."

The Republican hosted a town hall event in Grand Rapids this week where he explained why he believes President Trump participated in impeachable conduct.

"It's a finding that someone has violated the public trust," says Amash.

Now even though Amash wants Congress to take action he doesn't believe the President is automatically guilty.

RELATED: Republican Rep. Justin Amash: Trump has 'engaged in impeachable conduct'

"When you impeach someone it doesn't mean the person is found guilty of what you impeached them for...it then goes to the Senate for a trial," says Amash.

On Wednesday afternoon the White House was asked about Amash's recent comments.

"I don't think Congressman Amash is worth the time of the White House," says Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.