GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Picture this: An orange balloon in the shape of a baby, including a safety-pinned diaper with ... a blonde comb-over.

Activists presented a Trump baby balloon Saturday at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids as part a nationwide opposition campaign against President Donald Trump's political agenda, according to the Facebook event.

"It's meant to be fun, but we're also making the point that this guy is dangerous and he's a little unhinged," said Cameron Young, co-organizer of the Grand Rapids event, to MLive.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and included music, speakers and information about November's midterm elections.

The event was centered around the balloon, which flew 40 feet in the air above the park and has already made appearances all over the country, including at a protest in Chicago a few days ago.

The funds raised during the event support local arts charity outreach programs, according to the organizers.

Organizers said the main point of the balloon's appearance in Michigan, and across the country, has been to encourage people to vote, regardless of party affiliation.

This was the balloon's only scheduled appearance in Michigan.

