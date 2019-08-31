MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — The Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference and the Michigan GOP announced Friday that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be speaking at their biennial event.

DeVos, a Grand Rapids native, has been the Secretary of Education since 2017 when she appointed by President Donald Trump.

The conference brings Michigan Republicans and party leaders to Mackinac Island every two years. It takes place at the historic Grand Hotel, and this year's event will be on Sept. 20 - 22.

"Betsy has dedicated her life to helping families across our nation, and we are tremendously honored to have her as our guest for the 2019 Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference," said Laura Cox, the Michigan Republican Party Chairman.

DeVos also spoke at the conference in 2017. This year Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will also be speakers at the event.

