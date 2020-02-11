Beyoncé shows support for Biden in 'I Voted' Instagram post

"Come thru, Texas! #VOTE," the music star captioned the post.

AUSTIN, Texas — On the eve of Election Day, Grammy-winning Houston native Beyoncé Knowles-Carter became the latest high-profile celebrity to encourage voters to cast their ballots.

On Instagram, Beyoncé posted a looping video where she is seen donning a Biden-Harris facemask while tipping her hat, which has an "I Voted" sticker on it.

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has endorse a Democratic candidate in an election year. In 2018, she posted a photo wearing a "Beto For Senate" hat. The caption for that post read:

"I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere."

Celebrities have endorsed candidates on both sides, however.

On Oct. 30, rapper Lil Wayne tweeted a photo from his meeting with Donald Trump, giving Trump praise for his handling of criminal justice reform. Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to indicate support for the president.

