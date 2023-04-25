Biden picks Whitmer for co-chair position in re-election campaign

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will serve as one of the seven Biden re-election campaign co-chairs.

MICHIGAN, USA — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be a big part of President Joe Biden's 2024 re-election campaign.

Biden officially launched his re-election campaign on Tuesday, and in his announcement, he named Whitmer to be a co-chair of his campaign.

Whitmer will serve alongside six other democrats as co-chairs of the campaign, which include: Reps. Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Jim Clyburn and Veronica Escobar; Sens. Chris Coons and Tammy Duckworth; and entertainment mogul and Democratic mega-donor Jeffrey Katzenberg.

White House advisor Julie Chávez Rodríguez will serve as the campaign manager.

After Biden's announcement to run again in 2024, Whitmer took to Twitter to back the current President's campaign announcement.

President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris have spent their first term fighting for our freedom, democracy, and more rights — not less.



But around the country, dangerous extremists are trying to take us backward.



We cannot be complacent. It’s time to finish the job. https://t.co/81Z7CZv8kn — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) April 25, 2023

Governor Whitmer also served as co-chair of the 2020 Presidential Inauguration of Biden and Vice President Harris.

