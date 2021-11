Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike

Biden is visiting a GM plant in Detroit on Wednesday to promote the $7.5 billion in the legislation for electric vehicle chargers.

DETROIT — President Joe Biden is looking to highlight billions of dollars in his big new infrastructure deal to pay for the installation of electric vehicle chargers across the country.

It's an investment Biden says will go a long way in curbing planet-warming carbon emissions while creating good-paying jobs.

Biden is visiting a GM plant in Detroit on Wednesday to promote the $7.5 billion in the legislation for electric vehicle chargers.

Republican lawmakers say Biden is preoccupied with electric vehicle technology when Americans are contending with a spike in gasoline and natural gas prices.

Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission to consider investigating “whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump.”

