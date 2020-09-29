Biden, Trump flags fly at house divided in Dallas

A home in Dallas’ Lower Greenville neighborhood is catching a lot of attention for the many political flags hanging outside.

DALLAS — A home in Dallas’ Lower Greenville neighborhood is catching a lot of attention for the many political flags hanging outside. One side of the house decorated with Trump flags, while the other side is filled with Biden flags.

The home houses 12 seniors from Southern Methodist University.

“We put one Trump flag up on the porch of our house here and then coming home from school maybe the next week we had seen three Biden flags on the other side. Then we kind of knew that we were in for a battle that we weren’t going to lose here,” Trump supporter Alex Martin said. “We started hammering the Trump flags up and they kept responding and now we’re in a full out flag war, I guess you could call it.”

The Biden side is equally as passionate. They believe he is the right candidate for this moment.

“We think that we need an empathetic leader right now that can bring people together and show strength and courage and not incite any fear in the country,” Biden supporter John Fischer said. “We trust Joe Biden to do that.”

And though many in the house have different political views, they have mutual respect.

“To tell you the truth we’re huge in support of political co-existence and peaceful political co-existence,” Trump supporter Patrick Marasco said. “I think it’s a time where we need to respect other people’s opinions, because I believe that even though we disagree on a lot of things, to tell you the truth, everybody, most people will agree on the majority of things. It’s just how we get there and how we decide.”

“I think the best part about this is that there are no hard feelings between either side, we’re all good friends and we’re just enjoying having fun, staying politically active, and just trying to show our support,” Biden supporter Paxton Murphy said. “It’s been fun.”

They’ve made up their minds on who they will support and the future of the flag war.

“100% going to be more Trump merch hanging on the wall,” Marasco said.

“Stay tuned, we don’t want to give away our whole plan, the only thing I can promise is that it will escalate,” Murphy said.