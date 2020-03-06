Huizenga says it's 'not appropriate' to clear out peaceful demonstrators to visit a site

The West Michigan republican talks about using the US military for riot-control, state unemployment, St. John's Church in DC and more.

ZEELAND, Michigan — Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) says it didn't seem appropriate for the president to have Park Police move peaceful protesters so he could have a photo op at a nearby church.

He's also against using the US military for riot-control without the approval of governors.

We also speak with him about problems he has with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer regarding CARES Act funding allocation, and unemployment.

Watch the full interview here:

