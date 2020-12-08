Former Michigan governor says Harris is the 'new generation'

Former Gov. James Blanchard also says he now hopes current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stays in Michigan.

PENTWATER, Michigan — State Democrats are lining up to applaud Sen. Kamala Harris' selection as Joe Biden's running mate, including Michigan's former governor, James Blanchard.

The 45th governor of Michigan has known Harris for about five years; her husband is one of his law partners. Blanchard says his first choice was Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But he's still excited about Harris' selection. He says one of the best things about her is what she represents for the party.

"She's the new generation, as Gretchen would be," said Blanchard from his Pentwater home. "I think that's very helpful. And she'll look at things differently. She's a tough, tough customer, by the way. Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence will have their hands full dealing with her."

As for Whitmer, now that she doesn't have the running mate job, Blanchard says he hopes she doesn't take a Biden Administration job if they win in November. He would prefer she keep doing her job as Michigan's governor.

