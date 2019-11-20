GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- He's not the most experienced top-tier Democratic presidential candidate, and yet South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg continues to hold on to the fourth place spot in the ongoing 2020 nomination race.

And now that he has jumped to the top of the polls in both Iowa and New Hampshire, some of his supporters say that it is time to start taking his presidential campaign more seriously.

Democrats are likely to see the youngest generation of voters as their most secure block of support. So what do young voters find so appealing about Mayor Pete?

Ben Gritter is a junior at Calvin University. The 2020 election will be the first presidential election that he is old enough to vote in.

"I think Americans are numb to the absurdity of this current administration," says Gritter. "And in order for the Democrats to win in this upcoming presidential election, they need to put forward a candidate that will appeal to a whole range of voters."

Nathan Jindra is also a junior at Calvin University who is studying political science. He says Buttigieg is a strong alternative to the front runner, Joe Biden.

"Pete Buttigieg has this appeal to older, college-educated white voters," says Jindra. "Which is the base I think he is digging into in Iowa and other places."

Last week the Des Moines Register/CNN/ Mediacom Iowa poll showed Buttigieg in first place in the first-in-the-nation caucus and nine points ahead of his closest competitor, Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"Iowa is not like a lot of America," says Professor of Political Science Douglas Koopman. "One, it's far more white — there are very few racial or ethnic minorities. Two, it's pretty well educated. It's one of the best-educated states in the nation. And three, the way you campaign in Iowa is very much of a small town, retail campaigning door to door or small town to small town. It's really the way a mayor campaigns for mayoral office."

Wednesday night's debate in Atlanta is a moment for Buttigieg to prove that he has the staying power to remain in the game long-term.

"There are several people who are still sort of front runners that will be attacked. A lot of Buttigieg candidacy is predicated on Biden still falling further down as the middle of the road and the moderate choice," says Koopman. "I do expect Joe Biden to be attacked at several points because there has to be that softness with that moderate lane or the Biden pool of voters for Pete Buttigieg or the others to have a chance."

