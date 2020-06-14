Clerk to stand trial on altering voter records charges

Sherikia Hawkins has been charged with election law-falsifying records and forgery of a public record.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich — An election official in suburban Detroit will stand trial on charges related to the handling of absentee ballot records.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office says Sherikia Hawkins was bound over this week to Oakland County Circuit Court.

Hawkins is the elected clerk in Southfield. She's charged with election law-falsifying records and forgery of a public record, among other charges.

The attorney general’s office says a computer was used to fraudulently modify a qualified voter file after the November 2018 election to falsely reflect that previously logged absentee ballots were void due to arriving in envelopes not signed by the voter.

