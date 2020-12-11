Conservatives ditch Twitter for alternative social platform 'Parler'

As Americans remain divided, a trend among conservatives social media users has emerged: Leaving Twitter and Facebook for the 'free speech platform' called 'Parler'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Following the election and a crackdown on political information across Facebook and Twitter, a trend has emerged among conservatives ditching the popular social media platforms for an alternative platform called Parler.

The app is growing in popularity, according to the Associated Press, "Parler has fewer than 8 million users, but its reach is quickly growing. As of Tuesday, Parler was the most downloaded app in Apple’s store, followed by MeWe."

Jesse Holcomb is an assistant professor of journalism and communication at Calvin University. He describes Parler as a home for conservative thought, and ideas that its proponent like Twitter are not necessarily welcomed.

"The exodus of conservatives away from traditional platforms like Twitter and Facebook toward some of these newer platforms is just the latest turn in a pretty long history of distrust between the conservative public and some of the large social media platforms," explains Holcomb. "We've seen this actually in play out in the media ecosystem several times over. Think back to the 1990s and early 2000s with the emergence of conservative talk radio and then the arrival of Fox News. This is sort of a digital version of what we've see over the air."

Dr. Danielle Leek is a social media expert and the director of academic innovation at Bunker Hill Community College in Boston. She is also an instructor at Johns Hopkins University.

"Parler is a social media app that operates a lot like Twitter and Parler is what is being called or as they are positioning themselves as the 'World's Townsquare'," she explains. "It is a platform that allows people to communicate with one another, but is also a platform that is being sponsored by people who consider themselves conservative, generally support he current president and is financially supported by individuals who have vested interest in Trump's companies."

Dr. Leeks says Parler's business model is designed around the idea that anyone can post anything they want.

"Centered around the idea that advertisers can target people who are influencers around the platform and people who really have a large reach."

Experts agree that only time will tell if the alternative social platform will become a real competitor for places like Facebook and Twitter, or if "Twexit" will only contribute to the divide within the country.

"The majority of Americans are still spending their time on Facebook and Twitter if they're on social media," says Holcomb. "And frankly, as my colleague at UNC Shannon McGregor said, 'if you're a conservative and you don't have all these liberals to argue with, then what's the fun?'"

