Debate continues over guns permitted at the state capitol

State Senator Dayna Polehanki has urged the Michigan Capitol Commission to use their legal authority to vote to prohibit firearms from the capitol

Shortly after the protests in Lansing, Michigan State Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) introduced a resolution to prohibit guns in the state Capitol.

"We respect second amendment rights here in Michigan, but when your second amendment right, your carrying inside our capitol infringes on my first amendment right to press my voting button to speak on the floor, then we have a problem," Says State Sen. Polehanki. "We wrote a resolution urging the Michigan Capitol Commission to use their legal authority to vote to prohibit firearms from our capitol."

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to several GOP lawmakers for comment regarding the gun debate, including Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) but have not yet heard back.

After the FBI foiled a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday, Michigan's gun rights sparked national controversy. Governor Whitmer appeared on ABC's Good Morning America on Friday, calling the debate over guns a crisis.

"We've got to get our arms around this crisis, so we can get our arms around our economy and make sure that people are safe. So dealing with hate groups and domestic terror, is another really dangerous distraction from what the American people really want and need out of our president right now," Whitmer says.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.