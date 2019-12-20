WASHINGTON — After President Donald Trump denigrated the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell of Michigan on Wednesday, lawmakers across the country want him to apologize. Dingell's window, Rep. Debbie Dingell, responded, saying the comments stunned her.

Trump said at a rally in Battle Creek that Dingell had thanked him for providing “A-plus treatment” after her husband's death in February. He added that maybe the deceased congressman was “looking up," rather than down, from beyond the grave.

"I was surprised, and I found out because a reporter called me and asked how I felt about the president saying my husband was in hell, which took be a little aback," the congresswoman said Thursday. "But, it's the president. So it does sort of stun you."

Michigan lawmakers from both parties have condemned the president's comments, and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says the president should apologize.

"It did hurt. I'm not going to lie to anybody that it didn't hurt. I really miss him and the holidays have been particularly hard," said Dingell.

The White House said Trump was "just riffing." But Dingell disagrees.

"It's a reminder to all of us that civility does matter," Dingell said. "The tone of rhetoric in this country has consequences. In this institution where I serve, we are all human beings who actually have real feelings. And so do people across the country. Maybe we could use this as an opportunity to stop some of the anger, the bullying, the vitriolicness (sic) we see and try to be kinder to each other."

Watch Dingell's statement here:

