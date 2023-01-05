Michigan's U.S. Sen. Stabenow won't seek re-election in 2024

The senior senator from Michigan said that she still intends to serve out the remainder of her term that ends in Jan. 2025.

MICHIGAN, USA — Friday morning, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced her intent to not seek re-election in 2024.

Stabenow was first elected to the seat in 2000, defeating incumbent Republican Spencer Abraham.

Stabenow currently serves as the senior senator from the state and as a key member of Democratic Senate leadership as the chair of the Policy and Communications Committee within her caucus.

In a press release from Stabenow's office announcing her decision, Stabenow said it was time for generational change.

"Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate," Stabenow said.

The senator continued by saying that, although she will not seek re-election, she intends to serve out the remainder of her current term in office.

"For the next two years, I am intensely focused on continuing this important work to improve the lives of Michiganders," Stabenow said.

Sen. Gary Peters, who has served with Stabenow since 2015, released a statement about her decision, saying she has been a trailblazer throughout her career.

“Debbie is a dear friend and mentor. There is no question she will leave an enduring legacy — as a champion for children, women and families, workers, manufacturing and our auto industry, mental health care and the Great Lakes," Peters said. "As Chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, she’s played a powerful role in shaping our agriculture policy, working to end child hunger, and focusing on the issues most important to farmers and our agriculture industry in Michigan."

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

