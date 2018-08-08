GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A former teacher from Middleville and a Kalamazoo County doctor are among the Democrats who will take on Republican incumbents in four Congressional races in western and central Michigan.

In the 3rd congressional district, which includes Grand Rapids, Republican incumbent Justin Amash will square off against Democratic challenger Cathy Albro of Middleville.

Albro, 65, is a former teacher and a small business owner who ran a toy store for 30 years. She had 69 percent of the votes with more than a third of the precincts reporting at midnight. Albro says health care is a top priority.

Amash, of Cascade Township, has been a member of Congress since 2011. He previously served as a state representative from 2008 to 2010.

The 3rd district includes the city of Grand Rapids and neighboring counties, including Ionia, Barry and portions of Kent County.

In the 4th Congressional district, Democratic challenger Jerry Hilliard, a former business teacher and high school assistant tennis coach in Flint, will take on Republican incumbent John Moolenaar of Midland. Moolenaar, a former chemist at Dow Chemical, was elected to Congress in 2014. He previously served in the state House and Senate and also held a seat on the Midland City Council.

The 4th district encompasses several counties in northern and central Michigan, including Mecosta, Montcalm and Osceola counties.

In the 6th Congressional district, longtime incumbent Fred Upton will face off against political newcomer Matt Longjohn, a physician from Portage. A public health expert, Longjohn attended medical school at Tulane University.

Longjohn bested three other democratic candidates to face Upton in November.

Upton, R-St. Joseph, was elected to Congress in 1986. If he wins the general election in November, Upton will become dean of Michigan’s Congressional delegation upon the retirement of Sander Levin, D-Royal Oak.

The 6th district includes Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Van Buren counties and most of Allegan County.

The Republican and Democratic candidates for the second district ran unopposed. Democrat Rob Davison, an emergency room physician and member of the Spring Lake Board of Education, is challenging incumbent Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland. Huizenga represents one of the most staunchly Republican Congressional districts in Michigan.

The 2nd district includes four Lakeshore counties and parts of Kent County.

Michigan has 14 representatives in the U.S. House. The Republican party currently holds nine of the 14 seats.

