Democratic gains in the 2018 elections could lead to a push for expanded health coverage, gun control and recreational marijuana in some states.

Democrats won complete control of the governor's office and both legislative chambers in six new states - Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico and New York. Leaders there already are making plans for an aggressive leftward agenda.

All told, Democrats gained seats in 62 of the 99 partisan state legislative chambers and also picked up seven governors' seats.

Yet the overall outcome of the election was a continued trend toward unified control of state governments. Republicans could hold trifecta control in as many as 22 states. Democrats will have unified control in 14.

The number of politically divided state governments is near its 60-year low point.

