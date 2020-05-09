President Donald Trump to visit Michigan on Thursday

Trump's visit will be one day after Joe Biden plans to be in Michigan.

FREELAND, Mich — President Donald Trump will be in Michigan this week.

The Trump campaign announced the president will be making a speech live from Freeland, Michigan in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 10.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Avflight Saginaw. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Trump's visit will be one day after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to be in Michigan, on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Biden's campaign has not yet released details about where the former vice president will be stopping.

Vice President Mike Pence also recently made a visit to the Great Lakes state, last week at an airport in Traverse City.

