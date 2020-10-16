What you need to know about President Donald Trump's Muskegon rally

The president will be holding a campaign event this weekend.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — President Donald Trump is holding a campaign event in Muskegon on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Here is what you need to know about the event:

WHEN: The rally is at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. Doors open at 2 p.m.

WHERE: FlyBy Air, at the Muskegon County Airport, 103 Sinclair Dr., Norton Shores.

WHAT: The campaign says Trump will be delivering remarks on "supporting law enforcement," and the event page said it will be about "supporting the American way of life. The event is free and open to the public, but people are required to register for tickets.

Trump will likely only be in the area for a short time because the president also has a stop planned in Rock County, Wisconsin at 6 p.m. C.T.

According to the campaign, attendees will be given temperature checks, masks that they will be asked to wear and access to hand sanitizer. Since Trump started holding in-person campaign events, many of them have been held in airport hangars, which are outside.

Trump only the 4th sitting president to visit Muskegon County

To date, only three sitting presidents have visited Muskegon County: George W. Bush in 2004, John F. Kennedy in 1962, and Harry S. Truman in 1952.

President Bush spoke to supports at the Muskegon County Airport, as did President Kennedy who at the time was campaigning for congressional Democrats.

President Truman's stop in Muskegon was by train at the downtown depot while campaigning for Adlai Stevenson. President Trump's stop will also be at the Muskegon County Airport on Sinclair Drive.

How are democrats responding to the visit?

While Michigan is a battleground state, Muskegon County is one candidates could fight over. In 2016, the county was only one of two West Michigan counties to vote for Hillary Clinton. And she won it by a slim margin of 1,177 votes.

Muskegon County Democrats are prepping for the president's visit, saying "We're not letting up."

They are planning to hold a rally just one hour before Trump's. At 4 p.m., nine miles from the airport at Heritage Landing, the Muskegon County Democratic Party, the Progressive Democratic Women's Caucus, and the Black Women's Political Caucus are hosting their own event.

The day before Trump's visit to Michigan, competitor Joe Biden will be campaigning on the east side of the state.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.