Early voting kicks off across West Michigan

In Ottawa County, the majority of voters told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they trust the mail-in process to cast their ballots

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - Early voting officially began in Michigan on September 24. Voters in downtown Holland say they know its important to cast their vote in the 2020 election.

While some told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they are more comfortable with voting at their designated precinct in-person on election day, the majority of voters say they are equally as comfortable with mailing it in via United States Postal Service, or dropping their ballot into a ballot drop box.

"Voting mail-in is a lot better than not voting at all," says one young voter. "If you can vote in person I think that's a great decision to make too but if you can't it's still worth it to mail it in."

"I also feel passionate about voting so I like to go in person," said a female voter in Holland.

"I don't really know much about the mail-in process and I want to make sure that my vote is counted so I plan to vote in person on election day," said another young voter.

Election officials across Ottawa County encourage voters to cast their ballots as early as possible to be counted. And although voters have the option to both register vote and cast an absentee ballot on election day, they ask voters not to wait until the last minute.

"Make sure that you are returning the ballot with at least ten days to spare if you are using the post office," says Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck. "If you're going to use a drop box that's a great option as well, but we do encourage folks to get that ballot in the quicker the better!"

"I am telling voters to be you, do what feels most comfortable for you," says Port Sheldon Township Clerk Teresa de Graaf. "If voting by mail is comfortable for you, do that. If you really want to see your vote go in the ballot box, come in to the clerk's office and vote."

