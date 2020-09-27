Bios | Who are 13 ON YOUR SIDE's political experts?

Here are some faces you can expect to see leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

This is a big election year.

From the presidency to congressional seats to changes within voting, there is a lot to focus on this year. At 13 ON YOUR SIDE, we are using five political and news experts to help guide our coverage of this momentous time in American history.

In the weeks leading up to the election, the day of and the days after Nov. 3, here are some faces you can expect to see:

DR. DANIELLE LEEK

Dr. Danielle Leek is researching the ways political campaigns use campaigns to communicate with and persuade voters. Leek is the the Director of Academic Innovation at Bunker Hill Community College in Boston, MA and an Instructor in the Master's Program in Communication at Johns Hopkins University. She has studied the Internet and American politics for two decades.

DOUG KOOPMAN

Doug Koopman has written two college textbooks on politics, "Understanding American Politics" and "Religion and American Politics: Classic and Contemporary." He is an expert on how faith has been integrated into American politics. Currently, Koopman is a professor at Calvin University, but he also been a source for regional media, The Washington Post and the Chronicle of Higher Education. He lives in Grand Rapids.

KATHY BARKS HOFFMAN

Kathy Barks Hoffman has been in the trenches of politics for decades. Currently the Vice President of Martin Waymire, a Lansing public relations firm, Hoffman spend years covering politics as a Michigan-based reporter. She worked with The Detroit News, the Lansing State Journal and spent 17 years heading the Associated Press Lansing bureau. She covered politics and state government under four Michigan governors.

DEVIN SCHINDLER

Devin Schindler is a professor at Western Michigan University's Cooley Law School. He's an expert in constitutional law, focusing on the First Amendment, Due Process, Equal Protection, separation of powers, presidential powers and federalism. Schindler is also practiced in healthcare law.

JULIE METTY BENNETT

Julie Metty Bennett is the CEO of Public Sector Consultants, an independent nonpartisan consulting firm based in Lansing. She has a commitment to environmental and energy policy, cultivated from 20 years of research in this area. Bennett has led research on electric reliability and capacity, created multimillion-dollar non-profits and facilitated the governor's 21st Centrury Infrastructure Commission. She previously worked for the National Wildlife Federation and the Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

