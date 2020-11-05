LANSING, Mich. — On Monday, May 11 Michigan House Representatives Steven Johnson and Matt Maddock shared a letter in support of Lynn Afendoulis for Congress.

Afendoulis is running in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District. She is a first-term state representative and the third Republican to join the race. She currently represents Grand Rapids in the state house.

"Like many of you, we didn't know Lynn before meeting her in Lansing," Johnson and Maddock wrote in a memo to fellow House colleagues. "But having served with her for just over a year now, we trust her dedication, her conservative values, and her ability to be an effective representative of the 3rd Congressional District. And today, we are encouraging you and voters to support her in the Republican primary."

"This is going to be a tough, competitive race, but Lynn has shown the ability to put together a robust campaign in the face of the threat of millions and millions of dollars being spent against her," the memo continued.

Six candidates have already filed petition signatures to appear on the August primary ballot. This includes five Republicans: Afendoulis, Peter Meijer of the Meijer grocery store family, Joe Farrington who previously ran in 2018, Tom Norton the former Sand Lake Village President and Emily Rafi an attorney from Battle Creek.

Hillary Scholten, a Grand Rapids-based immigration attorney and former Department of Justice official, is the only Democrat in the race so far.

Amash, who recently announced he was exploring the idea of running for president as a Libertarian, said he is not officially out of the running for Congress.

Johnson and Maddock encouraged fellow House members to endorse Afendoulis Monday, stating their were standing behind her along side 23 other Michigan legislators.

