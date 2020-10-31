75 percent of Americans concerned about civil unrest on election day

“I think it reflects a very prevalent uncertainty that has accumulated over the last seven months.”

PHOENIX — We are now just four days away from Election Day and more than 86 million people have already cast their ballot early nationwide, but there remains anxiety, and even fear, for many voters of violence, come Tuesday.

A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll found that 75% of Americans are concerned about civil unrest.

Valley psychiatrist, Dr. Robert Portley says the concern is understandable.

“That’s what a lot of people are experiencing, and anxiety by definition is concern about future events,” said Dr. Portley. “I think it reflects a very prevalent uncertainty that has accumulated over the last 7 months.”

Police in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Mesa have already limited or canceled vacations around election time so there will be more people ready to work.

Dr. Portley says it’s best for voters to focus on their own actions to ease any concerns.

“Do as many things as you identify as caring for yourself and leave the rest behind. If it’s helpful keep doing it. If it’s not let it go,” says Portley. “From a mental health perspective, I think it’s really important to focus on the things we can control.”

With just a few days until the rest of the ballots are cast, Dr. Portley says one thing voters can control is who they vote for.