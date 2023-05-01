A look at big proposals on West Michigan ballots

Some West Michiganders have a special election on Tuesday. Here's a closer look at the big proposals we're watching.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A special election is being held May 2 in West Michigan, with voters mostly being asked to approve or deny millages and bond proposals. Many of these would help fund schools, law enforcement agencies and fire departments.

13 ON YOUR SIDE will be following some important decisions this election.

In Wyoming, a public safety proposal would allow the levy of 1.50 mills on the dollar ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) to support law enforcement and fire units. It is estimated the millage would bring in $3,863,734.28 in the first year. The millage would go into effect on July 1 and expire on June 30, 2028.

Portions of the millage would go toward the Wyoming Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and the Wyoming Downtown Development Authority.

Last year, the police department attempted to raise money through a proposed increase in income tax. Voters rejected the proposal.

This comes as the department is facing understaffing issues. With the millage's ability to fund 27 more firefighters and police officers, according to the city's mayor, the millage could help cut down on response time during emergencies.

Wyoming residents and city officials gathered on April 30 against the backdrop of a burned down home to call for support for the millage.

Also in Kent County, a controversial proposal in Algoma Township would remove the township from the Kent District Library (KDL) system. If passed, it would go into effect on Nov. 3.

Algoma Township Supervisor Kevin Green said the option to leave the Kent District Library system would save money. The township would create their own local library system if the proposal were to pass.

In March, flyers were sent to Algoma Township residents urging them to separate from KDL, saying KDL hosts drag queen reading hours at their library branches.

On the front of the flyer, there is a picture of a drag queen reading to children, with the words: "Your taxes support drag queen reading hour," and "in the name of diversity."

KDL does not host and has not hosted a drag queen reading hour at its libraries.

Libraries in West Michigan have come under fire in recent years for offering books that explore gender identity, sexuality and race.

In Ottawa County, voters will decide on a contentious bond proposal for Grand Haven Area Public Schools. The proposal will also appear on the ballot for some Muskegon County voters.

Many Grand Haven residents were sent mailers about the bond proposal, which have been called "misleading" by the Ottawa County clerk.

The flyers make multiple claims as to spending in the bond, saying $30 million from the budget will be used for a new athletic complex in what the unknown author calls a "wish list proposal."

The proposal says the funding will go toward equipping school facilities, furnishing and refurnishing schools, buying school buses, improving playgrounds and athletic fields and more.

Not all precincts will be holding elections on Tuesday. See what proposals are on the ballot in Kent County here, Muskegon County here and Ottawa County here. To see what proposals will be on your personal ballot, click here.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can find your polling location here.

Stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE on Election Night as results roll in here.

