GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On July 28th and 29th, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will join Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed for several campaign stops across Michigan.

The trip includes campaign stops statewide, including Grand Rapids, Flint, Detroit, and Ypsilanti. The campaigns will be rallying on key progressive issues related to clean water for Flint and immigration reform. The trip comes after Abdul was endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday evening.

Crowd at Ottawa Hills High School Auditorium for an Abdul El-Sayed rally.

Laura Hartman / WZZM 13

►Related: Bernie Sanders endorses Abdul El-Sayed for Michigan governor

On Saturday, El-Sayed and Ocasio-Cortez will be at the Ottawa Hills High School Auditorium located on Rosewood Avenue.

In a historic upset last month, Ocasio-Cortez won the Democratic primary for New York’s 14th Congressional District, unseating a 20-year incumbent. If she wins the general election in his district, Ocasio-Cortez, 28, will be the youngest member of the United States House of Representatives.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is running for governor to make state government work for all Michiganders. He is Detroit's health commissioner and as governor, El-Sayed wants to address raising minimum wage, passing Medicare for all and making college affordable for families who make less than $150,000 a year.

Saturday, July 28

11 a.m. Grand Rapids Rally, Ottawa Hills High School Auditorium, 2055 Rosewood Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

3 p.m. Flint Rally, Flint Ferris Wheel, 615 Saginaw St, Flint, MI 48502

6 p.m. Detroit Rally, Wayne State University Student Center, 5221 Gullen Mall, Detroit, MI 48202

Sunday, July 29

3:30 p.m. Ypsilanti Rally, Brown Chapel AME Church, 1043 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM