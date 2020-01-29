LANSING, Mich. — Voters can now request an absentee ballot for the presidential primary election, according to an announcement from the Secretary of State Wednesday.

The absent voter ballots are available with clerks across the state.

After the constitutional amendment passed by voters back in 2018, all eligible and registered voters in Michigan may request an absent voter ballot without providing a reason.

There is no political party registration requirement and any Michigan registered voter can participate in the presidential primary on March 10.

At the polling place and on the absentee ballot application, voters will be asked to select a presidential primary ballot for either the Democratic or Republican parties that also may contain local election items.

Voters who do not wish to participate in the presidential primary may request a ballot that contains only local items.

Visit your local clerk’s office for an absent voter ballot application or download one at Michigan.gov/Vote.

