Kent County clerk shares important voter information

"Here in Michigan, as an absentee voting state, your vote is not counted until Election Day."

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — November's presidential election is 39 days away. Michigan is positioned as a key battleground state and campaigns are working hard to woo voters. Those voters began casting ballots as early as Thursday.

"That's a very important date. We have 40 days before the election to begin mailing requested absentee ballots to voters. So our clerks have been very busy processing those applications and getting all those mailings out as you might imagine," says Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

Posthumus Lyons, the Kent County Clerk and Register of Deeds, says every election cycle is a busy one. However, 2020 is exceptionally so. She attributes the increase in absentee ballot requests to the COVID-19 pandemic and a 2018 constitutional amendment.

Proposal 3 that made several changes to the state's election law, including allowing voters to register and vote on the day on an election; automatically register to vote when applying for, updating or renewing a driver's license or state-issued personal identification card; cast a straight-ticket vote in a general election; and request absentee ballots without giving a reason.

"This has created a huge influx of absentee voting this year," says Posthumus Lyons. "Just in Kent County, we have received just over 157,000 absentee ballot requests. And if you compare that to November of 2016, the last presidential election, that's more than double. We had just over 70,000 absentee ballots returned and counted in 2016."

That number will likely climb between now and Election Day.

"Absolutely. Again, we start absentee voting, here in Michigan, 40 days before the election but that doesn't mean that you have to have received a ballot 40 days before the election," she says. "Voters have up until the day before the election to get an absentee ballot. Some deadlines change whether you want that ballot to come in the mail or whether you're willing to go to the clerk's office and pick up that absentee ballot."

Statewide, more than 2.39 million have already requested absentee ballots, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office. The SOS encourages voters to fill them out, sign the back of the return envelope, and return them as soon as possible. However, Posthumus Lyons wants people to know that is not considered early voting, despite the fact that many are calling it that.

"Michigan is a unique state in that we have absentee voting, we do not have early voting here in Michigan. There is a difference and it's an important one," she says. In states that have early voting, an individual will go and they'll cast their ballot, or they'll get one in the mail and, that vote, once it's received is tabulated and counted. Here in Michigan, as an absentee voting state, your vote is not counted until Election Day."

She says that distinction is hugely important for several reasons. One of which, if a voter has a change of heart between now and November 3.

"That gives voters a chance, up until Election Day, to change their minds if they if they find new information," says Posthumus Lyons. Absentee voting and early voting are not the same, and Michigan is an absentee voting state, not early voting."

According to the Michigan Secretary of State's website:

"If a voter has already voted absentee and wishes to change their vote (because the candidate has dropped out of the race, or for any other reason), a voter can spoil their ballot by submitting a written request to their city or township clerk. The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will vote at the polls. This request must be received by 2 p.m. the Saturday before the election if received by mail. An absentee ballot may be spoiled in person at the clerk's office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election. The voter can obtain a new absentee ballot there or vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk."

Michigan registered voters have until Oct. 30, to request an absentee ballot by mail and through 4 p.m. on Nov. 2, the day before the general election, to request an absent voter ballot in person at their clerk's office.

Posthumus Lyons encourages voters who are returning absentee ballots close to the election, to do so in person or by using a drop box in their jurisdiction.

"Most of our jurisdictions actually now use drop boxes in elections past, but they're being highlighted and emphasize more this election, and you'll, particularly in some jurisdictions, you might see more than one secure drop box,' she said.

"Also, if voters have decided to vote absentee and they want to make sure their ballot was received, we have a way for voters to now track their ballot to know where it's at in the process."

