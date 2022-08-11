Ada Township precinct ran out of ballots, using small supply of delivered ballots

Election officials at the precinct used absentee ballots and accessible voting machines to make sure residents still got to cast their votes.

ADA, Michigan — 13 ON YOUR SIDE has learned of a precinct in Ada Township that apparently ran out of ballots around 4:30 p.m. on election day.

13 ON YOUR SIDE received two phone calls to our newsroom about this issue from voters at Precincts 4 and 5.

The polling place is located at Roselle Park in Ada Township, 1010 Grand River Drive NE. The precincts serve both Forest Hills and Lowell residents.

Voters were told the precinct was out of ballots and they will have to come back in an hour, but a line formed outside the building.

People who reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE were concerned for voters who don't have a chance to come back and cast their ballot because of this.

Dale McCrae, the chairperson for Precinct 4, says his team used different methods to make sure residents still got to cast their votes.

McCrae said precinct officials were able to use absentee ballots for in-person voters for a short period of time, but they ran out of those as well. In the meantime, residents used a voter-assist terminal, which is a touchscreen voting machine meant for handicapped voters.

McCrae and his team then got more ballots printed by the county and they were delivered shortly after.

"Obviously, we didn't have enough ballots for the fifth district," he said. "When we ran short, the clerk responded well and did what she could to help us out."

Precinct 4 is currently low on ballots. McCrae hopes they will have enough until the polls close at 8 p.m.

Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on election night.

For full election results, click here.

