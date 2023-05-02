Voters decide Algoma Twp. will stay within Kent District Libraries

Flyers were sent to Algoma Twp. residents in March urging them to separate from KDL, falsely claiming KDL hosts drag queen reading hours at their library branches.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Algoma Township will stay within Kent District Library (KDL), voters decided in a controversial proposal Tuesday.

In an unofficial count of the votes with all precincts reporting, 2,415 voters chose to stay within KDL. Just 712 voters opted in favor of the proposal.

If passed, the ballot measure would have removed the township from the KDL system and created their own local library system starting on Nov. 3.

On Monday, Algoma Township Supervisor Kevin Green told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the option to leave the Kent District Library system would save money.

Flyers were sent to Algoma Township residents in March urging them to separate from KDL, saying KDL hosts drag queen reading hours at their library branches.

On the front of the flyer, there is a picture of a drag queen reading to children, with the words: "Your taxes support drag queen reading hour," and "in the name of diversity."

KDL does not host and has not hosted a drag queen reading hour at its libraries.

Libraries in West Michigan have come under fire in recent years for offering books that explore gender identity, sexuality and race.

