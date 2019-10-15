DOUGLAS, Mich. — People living in the City of Douglas will have to memorize who they want to vote for before Election Day.

There are three candidates running, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE has learned because the new city clerk gave the candidates the wrong filing deadline, their names will not be printed on the ballot.

Instead, Douglas City Clerk Pam Aalderink says voters will have to write in the names of the three incumbents running: Greg Harvath, Kathryn Mooradian, and Cathy North. They are all running unopposed for three open seats.

Since the deadline was missed, under the law, Aalderink says the city is not allowed to publish a list of candidates. Instead, each person has to promote their own candidacy using things like yard signs and social media.

Aalderink says she was out of town at a conference on July 23 when the official deadline passed. The Allegan County clerk and state elections officials are aware of the mistake.

