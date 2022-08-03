Allegan County voters approve senior citizen services millage renewal

The Allegan County senior citizen services millage renewal proposal affects residents in both Ottawa and Allegan Counties.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan and Ottawa County residents voted to renew a millage that is designed to provide services for senior citizens in Allegan County.

The millage will raise money to provide services for senior citizens in Allegan County. Some of the services provided are: Adult day care, home delivered meals, in-home support, personal emergency response systems and senior transportation.

The millage is set at .493 mills, or 49.3 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value.

It is estimated that the millage will raise $2.862 million in the first year.

The duration of the millage will be from 2022 until 2025.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.