Antrim County clerk to audit votes in presidential election

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Bureau of Elections, Antrim County Clerk’s Office and a bipartisan team of clerks will today conduct a risk-limiting audit of the county’s votes in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The clerks and other individuals from both parties with hand-tally every vote cast for president in Antrim County. According to a release, it is expected to confirm the accuracy of the machine-tabulated results certified last month by Antrim County’s bipartisan board of county canvassers, just as a statewide pilot risk-limiting audit demonstrated the accuracy of Michigan’s voting machines following the March 10 presidential primary.

The audit will start at 9 a.m. and will be streamed live on the Michigan Department of State social media accounts.

“While we know the machine tabulators functioned properly in Antrim, we are conducting this audit to assure the public of what countless officials from both parties at the federal, state and local levels have already confirmed – that this was the most secure election in our nation’s history and the certified results are an accurate reflection of the will of the voters,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “It is time for Michigan and the nation to once and for all dismiss the meritless disinformation campaign that seeks to undermine the integrity of our election and move forward in support of our collective democracy.”

Results of the audit will be shared publicly. They will likely differ slightly from the machine-tabulated results, as is typical for hand-tallied totals, the press release explained. This occurs when, for example, a machine determines that a light mark in a ballot oval is a vote, while people reviewing the ballot may determine it to be a stray mark.

