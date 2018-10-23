Cass Tech High School will be the spot for a campaign rally with former President Barack Obama and Democratic candidates running for state and federal offices on Nov. 6.

Doors at the school, 2501 Second Ave. in Detroit, will open at 5 p.m. Friday and will feature Obama and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, in support of Michigan Democrats running for office, including U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer and her running mate Garlin Gilchrist, and congressional candidates Haley Stevens, Elissa Slotkin, Gretchen Driskell and Matt Longjohn. Holder's political action committee, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, also contributed $250,000 to support the anti-gerrymandering proposal on Michigan ballot.

Tickets are free for the event and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Democratic Party offices in Detroit, Grosse Pointe, Livonia, Troy, Southfield, Dearborn, Sterling Heights, Ann Arbor, Pontiac and Flint.

Obama had already endorsed the Democratic candidates after the Aug. 7 primary, but his visit is an effort to ensure that voters actually go to the polls on Nov. 6. His last visit to Michigan was the day before the general election in 2016, when he came to Ann Arbor to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who ended up losing Michigan by 10,704 votes.

Contact Kathleen Gray: kgray99@freepress.com or on Twitter @michpoligal.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press