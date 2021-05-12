Benson: 2020 election was safest in state’s history, GOP reform bills not needed

“We should be championing the policies that made the election successful to continue embracing every citizen’s voice in our democracy," Benson said.

LANSING, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson submitted testimony Thursday to the state Senate Election Committee, denouncing legislation from the chamber’s election reform package.

The package, which was introduced by Michigan Senate Republicans in March, includes 39 bills addressing elections and voting. The GOP says the moves are needed to restore faith in the election process, but Benson says the 2020 election was safe and secure.

“The 2020 election was the most safe, secure and accessible in our state’s history. This truth was affirmed through more than 250 audits conducted throughout our state by bipartisan groups of election administrators,” Benson said. “We should be championing the policies that made the election successful to continue embracing every citizen’s voice in our democracy.”

Benson said the package does the contrary of this, and instead gives politicians the ability to influence election administration.

“In short, there is no data – zero – that any of these bills are needed or would increase the integrity of our elections,” said Benson, “but plenty to suggest that if they became law they would empower partisan officials to interfere with our elections, undermine the fair and secure count of every vote, and disenfranchise Michigan citizens.”

In her testimony, Benson specifically criticizes Senate Bills 279, 290, 291, 300 and 301, stating that they ban non-partisan challengers, eliminate accountability measures and limit early voting, among other things. Her full testimony can be found here.

“Any access this bill might enable is outdone by the confusion among voters and consternation among local election clerks it would generate,” Benson said. “I can’t help but wonder if its inclusion today is a cynical attempt to mislead the public from the true nefarious and detrimental impact the overall package of bills would have on our democracy.”

