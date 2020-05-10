Watch Live: Bernie Sanders addressing students in Ann Arbor during campaign event

Bernie Sanders will speak to student voters in Ann Arbor and attend an event in Macomb County Monday evening.

MICHIGAN, USA — Sen. Bernie Sanders will be making a couple of campaign stops in Michigan Monday, Oct. 5 for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Sanders, I-Vt., is expected to give remarks to University of Michigan students in Ann Arbor at 1:30 p.m. He will highlight what's at stake in the election and all the ways Michiganders can cast their vote -- including in-person and absentee.

Then, at 4:45 p.m., Sanders is expected to hold a rally in Macomb County for Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

The general election is Nov. 3. Michigan is a major swing state and has seen visits from President Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and current Second Lady Karen Pence.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.