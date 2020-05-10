Watch Live: Bernie Sanders addressing students in Ann Arbor during campaign event

MICHIGAN, USA — Sen. Bernie Sanders will be making a couple of campaign stops in Michigan Monday, Oct. 5 for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Sanders, I-Vt., is expected to give remarks to University of Michigan students in Ann Arbor at 1:30 p.m. He will highlight what's at stake in the election and all the ways Michiganders can cast their vote -- including in-person and absentee.
Then, at 4:45 p.m., Sanders is expected to hold a rally in Macomb County for Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.
The general election is Nov. 3. Michigan is a major swing state and has seen visits from President Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and current Second Lady Karen Pence.
