Joe Biden endorses Gary Peters in Senate race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — U.S. Sen. Gary Peter's campaign team, Peters for Michigan, announced Friday that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is endorsing Peters for reelection.

The endorsement follows Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ visit to Michigan, where she highlighted the importance of the state and the need to reelect Peters to the Senate.

"I was proud to work with Senator Gary Peters to rescue Michigan's auto industry and help guide communities out of a financial crisis, and I couldn’t be more proud to support his campaign for reelection as he works to build a stronger, better future for everyone," Biden said in a statement Friday. "He will strengthen American manufacturing and protect access to affordable, quality health care. As our country continues to face tough challenges, Michigan families can count on Gary to find bipartisan solutions and always put them first."

"With so much at stake in this election, we need leaders that can bring our country together to find common ground and solve the tough challenges ahead of us -- that’s who Joe Biden has always been and that’s how I have always worked for Michigan," Peters said in the campaign statement. "It is an honor to receive Joe’s endorsement, and I look forward to continuing our important work together to fight for health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions, put working families before special interests, and boost Michigan manufacturing."

Peters is running for reelection in the Senate race against Republican challenger, Detroit-based businessman, John James.

Results of an internal campaign poll released by James earlier this month claimed the race is a tie. The poll was done by Dave Sackett from Tarrance Group, a Republican strategic and polling firm. At the time, it showed Peters (D) with 47% support, James (R) with 46% support, 3% going to other candidates, and 4% undecided.

