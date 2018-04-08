MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Attorney General Bill Schuette will be all over West Michigan Saturday, as he makes multiple stops during his statewide tour ahead of primary elections August 7.

Schuette, a Republican candidate for governor, started the 10-day "Time to Win Again" tour on July 30 in Traverse City. He plans on making his way through every region of Michigan to meet with voters, share his plans for growth and policies if elected governor of Michigan.

Schuette was in Muskegon Heights Saturday morning hosting a coffee and donuts event at the Muskegon GOP headquarters, located on Glade Street.

A busy day of campaigning is underway for MI Attorney General Bill Schuette in the primary race for governor. First stop: Muskegon Co GOP headquarters in Muskegon Heights. Next stop: Coast Guard Festival. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/nLnFUcZ6lP — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) August 4, 2018

Later in the day, his tour will make its way down to the Coast Guard Festival Grand Parade in Grand Haven for a couple of hours. His final stop in West Michigan will be in Portage, where he will speak to voters at the Republican Part of Kalamazoo headquarters at 2:30 p.m.

The "Time to Win Again" tour will makes stops in Coldwater, Jonesville, Monroe, Dearborn, Northville, and Clinton Township before the end of the weekend.

