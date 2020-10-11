Election results certification underway in Michigan counties

Counties are given two weeks to complete the process.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The process in which results from all 252 Kent County precincts are certified is underway, and it's attracting more attention than usual as misinformation and allegations of voter fraud spread.

"We are entering what is the third day, in our board of canvassers, which I really believe is one of the most under appreciated and valuable final checks and balances in our process here," Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons, a Republican who was just re-elected, said on Wednesday.

Kent County's board of canvassers, like all 82 other counties in the state, is made up of two Republicans and two Democrats. The board members serve two-year terms and are appointed by the county board of commissioners.

With the help of election staff, the board goes through the results tapes from each tabulator and compares it to the results report received by the county.

They also compare the number of tabulated ballots with the number of ballots issued.

Posthumus Lyons says most irregularities are remedied almost immediately and attributed to things like a spoiled ballot, but other times, a jurisdiction has to re-tabulate a precinct to solve the issue.

While she says it's not uncommon for vote totals to change, it's rare that the race outcome will change during the certification process.

Even so, the board of canvassers is of increased interest to some, as misinformation spreads and President Donald Trump and the GOP allege voter fraud.

The process is open to the public in every county in the state under Michigan law, and Posthumus Lyons said there has been more people observing than usual, which she says is a good thing.

"I'm really excited about that because I think the more the public knows about this part of the process, the more confident they can be that our elections here in Kent County are safe, secure, transparent and they're fair," Posthumus Lyons said.

On Wednesday, several observers, who did not want to be interviewed, in the room said they were there on behalf of the MI GOP. The MI GOP did not immediately return request for comment.

The board is given two weeks from Election Day to complete the certification. Posthumus Lyons said they were about a third of the way through Wednesday, Nov. 9, but would likely take the full time to finish.

The county had 72% voter turnout, and 59% of voters cast an absentee ballot.

County boards of canvassers certify results for each race on the ballot, however, the state board of canvassers does its own certification of the state and federal races. The results of local races are considered official after county board certifies.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.