Businessman Rinke launches campaign for Michigan governor

Rinke is prepared to spend millions of his own money in the 2022 GOP primary.
LANSING, Mich. — Republican Kevin Rinke, a former owner of Detroit-area car dealerships, has launched his campaign for Michigan governor with TV and digital ads touting himself as a conservative outsider and criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. 

Rinke is prepared to spend millions of his own money in the 2022 GOP primary. The winner will face the first-term Democratic governor. He led Rinke Automotive Group, which was founded by his family. 

He later helmed a traumatic brain injury center, a health care company and became a private investor.

