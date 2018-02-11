WEST MICHIGAN - On the final weekend before the midterm election on Nov. 6, Michigan candidates are making their final push on the campaign trail.

On Friday, Nov. 2, Bill Schuette is holding a Get Out the Vote Rally in Big Rapids. Schuette and his running mate, Lisa Posthumus Lyons are campaigning at Crankers Coney Island from 1:45 - 2:45 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Gretchen Whitmer will be bringing her Fix the Damn Roads Bus Tour to Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

Whitmer, along with her running mate Garlin Gilchrist II and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, will be at the John T. Bernhard Center for the Kalamazoo NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet from 5-5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Following that, all three will then go to the ONE Campaign Office for the Kalamazoo Phone Bank Kickoff until 6:15 p.m.

Then Whitmer, Gilcrist and Stabenow will be joined by Alyssa Milano and former U.S. Rep Mark Schauer for a Get Out The Vote rally in Grand Rapids from 7-8 p.m. on Saturday. This event will be at the Teamsters Local 406.

Also on Saturday, Democratic candidate for Congress will be campaigning across West Michigan with a road rally from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Get more information here.

