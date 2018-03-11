GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The midterm election is looming, and with only days left to make a final push, candidates spent Saturday campaigning in West Michigan. They were also joined by some celebrities.

On Saturday, Republican candidate for governor Bill Schuette made several stops in the area, including Alto, Muskegon, Holland and Grand Rapids. He also campaigned across state in Grand Ledge, Brighton and Livonia.

At the GOP rally in Holland, former New York City mayor and President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani campaigned with Schuette. They were joined by Schuette's running mate Lisa Posthumus Lyons, U.S. Senate candidate John James and U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga.

At the Kent County GOP office, Schuette and other Republicans continued to make their final push.

Schuette commented on the current polls, which shows he is trailing Gretchen Whitmer by only five points. He said that his campaign has tightened the gap, and he criticized polling.

"We're going to win on Nov. 6. And that's why we're going to work so hard between now and then. And the real decision making are made by people, not pollsters."

The Democrats also had star power at their Grand Rapids rally. Actress Alyssa Milano was campaigning with Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday. Milano has gained notoriety as a political activist following her October 2017 #metoo tweet that helped get the movement on the map.

The rally was at a Teamsters Local office, and it featured Milano, Whitmer, Garlin Gilchrist II, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow as well as candidates for Michigan Supreme Court Sam Bagenstos and Megan Cavanaugh, and more.

"When people turn out, we will turn Kent County from light blue to dark blue," Whitmer urged voters Saturday night.

Milano lead the Grand Rapids crowd in a chant: "I believe that we will win."

This was one of several stops Whitmer's team made on Saturday, including Lansing, Flint and Birmingham.

The Detroit Free Press contributed to this reporting.

