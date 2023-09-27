City of Wyoming installs 4 new absentee ballot drop boxes ahead of November election

The new boxes were installed to bring the city in line with new voting requirements implemented by Michigan voters' passage of Proposal 2.

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming installed four new absentee ballot drop boxes to bring the city in line with new voting requirements in Michigan.

Michiganders passed Proposal 2 in 2022, expanding early voting, creating a permanent mail voter list, expanding absentee voting, codifying voter ID laws and expanding the types of IDs that can be used.

As part of the absentee voting changes, jurisdictions are required to have at least one secure ballot drop box for every 15,000 registered voters. This new requirement forced the city to install these new drop boxes at least 40 days prior to the November election.

The city installed the new ballot boxes at four Wyoming Fire Departments around the city:

1500 Burton St. SW

4507 S. Division Ave (west of the station, off Wilkshire Ave)

2300 Gezon Parkway SW

1250 36th Street SW

There is also a ballot drop box behind City Hall, located at 1155 28th St. SW.

The city says that the ballot boxes are monitored by cameras mounted to the fire stations where they are located.

They also say that the boxes will be emptied once every business day, possibly more on dates close to an election.

The next election in Michigan is on Tuesday, Nov. 7. You can find out what is on your ballot right now at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

